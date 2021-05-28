Juventus sacked club legend Andrea Pirlo from the head coach position after an underwhelming season. Juventus, who managed to stamp their authority in Serie A in the last decade with 9 consecutive league titles, finished fourth on the points table this season. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi GOAT Debate - Piers Morgan Picks Juventus Star Over Barcelona Icon Due to THIS Reason

Pirlo was appointed the manager of Juventus last season after they decided to part ways with Maurizio Sarri. And Pirlo becomes the latest Juventus manager to get sacked after just one season. Also Read - With Juventus' Champions League Spot at Stake, Cristiano Ronaldo's Reaction as Napoli Scores a Goal Against Verona is Unmissable | WATCH VIDEO

The Bianconeri released a statement on the sacking and thanked Pirlo for his time in Turin. Also Read - Juventus vs Bologna Live Streaming Serie A in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch JUVE vs BOG Live Football Match Stream Online on SonyLIV App; TV Telecast Sony Ten

“Thank you, Andrea. These are the first words that all of us need to say at the end of this special experience together,” Juventus stated.



Pirlo joined Juventus without any big experience of coaching as it was a shocker for many when he was announced the manager last season.

“A few months ago, Andrea Pirlo, an icon of world football, began his new adventure, his first as a coach. To do this, first of all, it takes courage, as well as awareness of one’s own means, especially in a period marked by thousands of difficulties, with the world forced by the pandemic to reinvent its own rules day after day,” Juventus said.

Good luck, @Pirlo_official and thank you for these emotions! 🏆🏆⚪⚫ — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 28, 2021

The Serie A giants had one of their toughest seasons in the recent past as they almost got demoted to Europa League but in the end, they managed to finish fourth on the points table in the league.

The club further said that it has no doubt the Pirlo will have a brilliant career as a coach.

“Pirlo has just begun the first steps of what will no doubt become a brilliant career as a coach. An adventure of transformation, seeking, and often managing, to bring his ideas and his experience as a champion on the pitch from the “other side” of the fence,” the club added.

According to reports, Massimiliano Allegri is expected to get his job back at Juventus after Pirlo’s sacking. Allegri led Juventus to four league titles during his early stint: 2014-2019.