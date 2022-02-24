Melbourne: Australia pacer Scott Boland has termed interim head coach Andrew McDonald as one of the ‘most knowledgeable’ coaches he has ever worked with. McDonald became Australia’s interim coach after Justin Langer resigned from the post earlier in February and is one of the front runners for the full-time job.Also Read - Australia Legend Rod Marsh Suffers Heart Attack, In Hospital

"I've only been around for a month; I was probably pretty removed from it. But it obviously wasn't good to see how it all played out, but now the team has sort of moved on a bit now, and looking forward to working with Andrew McDonald," said Boland on the SEN Breakfast show.

McDonald has been in interim charge since the T20I series against Sri Lanka and is now all set to coach the Australian side on their tour of Pakistan in March. Boland felt that it would be fantastic if McDonald would take the head coach role full-time.

“If he (McDonald) was offered that role and took that role, I think h’d be fantastic. He’s probably the most knowledgeable coach that I’ve worked with in terms of his tactics and the way he wants to play the game. Working with him over a couple of years at Victoria and playing with him in the back end of his career… he’s been a huge help for me and my bowling.”

Boland made a big splash on his Test debut during the Boxing Day against England in the Ashes, taking 6/7 in the second innings and earning the ‘Player of the Match’ award. In the Ashes, Boland picked 18 wickets at an average of 9.55. Boland, 32, felt the wait to play Test cricket was worth it.

“I played some one-day cricket for Australia probably five years ago, I’m definitely a better bowler now than what I was back then. I’m probably lucky that I’ve had to wait for the opportunity to come up, the things I know now and the experience I’ve had over the last 10 years probably hold me in pretty good stead to take the next step up to Test cricket.”