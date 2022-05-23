Townsville: The family of late Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds, who died in a single car crash on May 14 at the age of 46, has said that a memorial service for the legendary cricketer will take place at the Riverway Stadium here on May 27.Also Read - Andrew Symonds Death: Mystery Deepens Around Australia Cricketers' Final Hours Before Car Crash

A report in cricket.com.au said on Monday that Australian greats such as Ian Healy, Adam Gilchrist, Darren Lehmann, Jimmy Maher and former women's team head coach Matthew Mott will be among those who will speak at the memorial.

"Andrew Symonds' life will be celebrated by former teammates with a no-jacket, no-tie memorial service in Townsville on Friday, almost two weeks after the cricket star's death," said the report.

The report added that the Riverway Stadium event will be live-streamed at the Gabba, the late cricketer’s old home ground with Queensland. Symonds was driving on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge in Queensland when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled. Emergency services attempted to revive the former cricketer but he died of his injuries.

Symonds averaged 40.61 with the bat from 26 Tests for his country, but was perhaps best known for his exploits in white-ball cricket. He featured in 198 ODIs — scoring six centuries and 30 half-centuries — while also contributing 133 wickets with his handy off-spin and gentle medium pace.

It was at the 2003 World Cup where Symonds burst on to the stage with perhaps his greatest innings, as he smashed Pakistan with an unbeaten 143 in Johannesburg early in the event and helped Australia remain unbeaten and defeat India in a one-sided final.

The stocky right-hander was also part of the victorious World Cup side at the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies as Australia claimed their fourth 50-over World Cup title. Symonds also played 14 T20I for Australia, managing 337 runs and eight wickets.

His death is the second famous Australia cricketer to tragically pass away in 2022, after champion leg-spinner Shane Warne died from a heart-attack in Thailand in March. Former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh also passed away from a heart attack earlier this year.