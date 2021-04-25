Things went from bad to worse when Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye opted out of the Indian Premier League 2021. He has reportedly left the Royals bubble and flown back to Australia. After Liam Livingstone and Ben Stokes, Tye is the third overseas player from the Royals camp to have opted out of the tournament. Also Read - LIVE CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Today's Match Scorecard: Rayudu Falls as Bangalore Hurt Chennai With Regular Wickets; Dhoni Key

The reason for Tye pulling out is not known as yet. There is no official confirmation about this piece of news from the Rajasthan Royals camp.

Now, RR is left with merely four overseas players. The current overseas players playing for RR are Jos Buttler, Chris Morris, David Miller, and Mustafizur Rahman.

With Tye out of the mix, Royals now find their campaign in tatters.

The Royals have not had the best of the tournament thus far. They have played five matches and won two. After three consecutive losses, RR bounced back to winning ways on Saturday with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

