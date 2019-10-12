Former England head coach Andy Flower has left his role with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after 12 years of working with some top names and emerging players. Back in 2007, Flower joined the England setup as an assistant coach. He then went on to become the head coach in 2009 and since 2014 has been associated with England Lions. “It’s been a real privilege,” Flower told ECB’s official website.

The Zimbabwean was appointed an assistant coach to Peter Moores in 2007, took over as head coach two years later, working with “hungry young cricketers who have all their dreams ahead of them”, according to www.ecb.co.uk.

One of the many successes for which Flower will be remembered is taking England to No.1 in the Test rankings in 2011. But there are particular victories that will live long in the memory.

“The Ashes victory in 2010-11 stands out,” he says. “It’s difficult to win in Australia and to do it so comprehensively was a really proud moment in my coaching career. It was wonderful to watch those young men take on that challenge successfully and have a great time doing it.”

After 12 years in a variety of roles, Andy Flower is leaving the English coaching setup. He picked out some of his highlights 👇 https://t.co/LJO4fGBbzc — ICC (@ICC) October 12, 2019



“The win in India in 2012-13 was a highlight too, to overcome some great players in tough spinning conditions was a special victory,” the 51-year-old further added.

“So was the T20 World Cup win in 2010. The way we played our cricket, with such freedom and aggression, really was fun to be part of,” he added.