Former England coach Andy Flower could become the next coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals. According to a report in The Telegraph on Wednesday, the former Zimbabwe captain, who left the England Cricket Board (ECB) a couple of days ago, is among one of the shortlisted candidates by Andrew Strauss and Clive Woodward.

Flower had joined England as their assistant coach in 2007 and was later promoted to the post of head coach in 2009. Under him, England won the T20 World Cup in 2009 and also defeated India in two Test series, both at home and away. However, had to forego his position after Australia trampled England in Ashes 5-0 in 2013/14.

The 51-year-old wicketkeeper has also coached Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League (PSL) and was also involved with the Faf du Plessis led World XI side as their coach for the three T20Is in Pakistan in 2017.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Flower is also among the shortlisted candidates for the Kings XI Punjab head coach job as well.

If Flower does join Rajasthan Royals, inaugural champions of the IPL, he will replace the incumbent Paddy Upton, who did not have the best of seasons in IPL 2019. The Royals finished at the seventh spot in the points table with five wins and eight defeats.

Meanwhile, former India captain Anil Kumble is in line to take over the reins from Mike Hessons as the head coach of Kings XI Punjab. The 48-year-old Kumble, who was also India head coach before relations between him and Virat Kohli turned frosty, has also been associated with IPL franchises Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in the past.