Former world No. 1 Andy Murray reckons that tennis world bodies should refrain from rushing back to resuming the season unless the coronavirus pandemic has been contained and normal order restored.

All major sporting events across the world have been halted due to the ongoing health crisis that has infected over three million people and left more than 2,10,000 dead.

All professional tennis has been suspended until July 13 with French Open rescheduled and Wimbledon Championships cancelled for the first time since the second world war.

“The first thing is to try and find a way to stop the virus spreading and once we have done that we will be able to do more normal things that everyone does rather than thinking about competing at sport,” Murray said on Tuesday. ” When you don’t get to see it for a while, maybe people realise how much they love playing it, but just because it’s difficult not to have sport just now doesn’t mean we have to speed things up.”

Murray says getting back to sport shouldn’t be the priority.

“I’m sure all tennis players want to get back to competing and playing as soon as possible. But right now that is not the most important thing. First of all, we want to get our normal lives back, just being able to go out, see friends, go to restaurants and have your normal freedoms.”

“And then hopefully over time, things will start to allow for travelling and sport will be able to go back to normal as well. But I don’t see that happening very soon,” he added.

With the travelling involved in tennis, the three-time Grand Slam champion Murray feels an early resumption could trigger a second wave of infections.

“I’m obviously no expert on this but I assume the danger is when you try to do things too quickly — like avoiding social distancing. If we get back to international travel, then maybe there could be a second wave of infections and that would slow everything down again and that’s not what anyone wants. Let’s just get things back to normal first,” he said.