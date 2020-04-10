After the Madrid Open was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tennis stars Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber will be playing the virtual version of the clay court event. Also Read - Rafael Nadal, Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, Naomi Osaka, Andy Murray Among Nominees For Laureus World Sports Awards 2020 | Full List

With the WTA season on pause until July 13 as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic, in an initiative to raise funds, Grand Slam winners Murray and Kerber will play the Tennis World Tour video game. The tournament is expected to feature around 32 player with Kerber and Murray being the first two to sign up.

"(It) is a new challenge for us the players, and something that I have never been done before. "It's exciting and a good opportunity to compete from home in a new format. I'm looking forward to participate," Kerber said.

Besides Murray and Kerber, French ATP player Lucas Pouille and Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro will also take part.

“Forming part of the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro is an honour. The tournament has always been innovative and this is another example of that,” Suarez said. “We all really miss tennis and the adrenaline of competition and it will be interesting to see us play in a different format. I’m sure we will all have a good time, we’ll have fun with the fans and, above all, we’ll be contributing to a good cause.”

“We’re going through some exceptional circumstances and any way of collaborating will always be welcome. This is a difficult time for everyone, so we should be united as far as we can.”

The tournament will be held between April 27 to 30 and each male and female player will decide how much out of 150,000-euro (US$164,000), will be donated towards “tennis players currently suffering economically.” An additional 50,000 euros “will all go towards reducing the social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

“Since we announced that the Mutua Madrid Open would not take place on the dates planned, we have been working on ideas for bringing tennis to the fans,” tournament director Feliciano Lopez said on Monday.

“We have organized a tournament for the professional players that is as true to the conventional Mutua Madrid Open as possible without them having to leave their homes – and its goal is not just to entertain: we want to do our bit during this period, which is so difficult for everyone.”