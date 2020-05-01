Andy Murray was crowned winner of the inaugural Madrid Open Virtual Pro tournament on Thursday. The former World No. 1, who in the past, has lifted the Madrid Open crown in 2008 and 2015, successfully completed his transition into the virtual world of PlayStation as he served a cross-court forehand winner against David Goffin in the final, securing a 7-6(5) win. Also Read - Andy Murray Against Resumption of Tennis Season Before Coronavirus is Contained

"We raised a lot of money for some good causes," said Murray. "It was nice, personally, to spend a little bit of time chatting to some of the players. [It is] something that I have missed during this period and something that I have been used to for the past 12, 14 years of my life… It was something I have never done before. Thanks to everyone who put the event on."

After the final, Murray announced that his €150,000 prize money will be split equally between the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) and the Tennis Player Relief Fund. A further €50,000 will go towards reducing the social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He had a few more options, but my serve was probably the biggest difference. I came up with some big serves,” said Murray.

After winning the semifinal 7-6(6) against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Goffin was tasked with winning his second tie-breaker but couldn’t do so. However, Tsitsipas won the charity match against Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias 6-3. “It was fun. At the end, it was a great final. Andy was playing so good, so he deserved [to win] the final,” Goffin said.

Murray thanked Tournament Director Feliciano Lopez and promised he will return next year and try to deliver the winnings speech in Spanish. ”I am going to practise [my Spanish]. There is no excuse for me during this period where I have got a lot of time at home and not much else happening in my life to not try and learn a little bit more Spanish, so that I am confident enough to speak publicly in the language,” said Murray.

“Next year, when I come to the tournament and I get presented with the trophy, I will do my speech in Spanish. That’s the commitment I am going to make.”