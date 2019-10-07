Andy Murray roared back to victory after recovering from a set down to beat Argentine qualifier Juan Ignacio Londero in his Shanghai Masters opener on Monday.

The win augurs well for the Scot, who is on a comeback since undergoing a hip surgery on January 28. The 32-year-old won 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 and will face Italian 10th seed Fabio Fognini in the second round.

“The court is by far the fastest conditions that I have played in since I came back. I really struggled with that early on. I was mistiming the ball. I felt quite slow on the court, and he was pretty much dictating all of the points,” said Murray.

“I managed kind of early on in the second set to start putting a bit more on my ball, going for my shots a little bit more and just trying to hit through the court a bit more, get him on the defensive, which I did pretty well.”

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, currently ranked 289th after being 503rd last week, is slowly making his way to the top. The recent win is set to lift him into the top 250.

Since his surgery, Murray won his first ATP Tour singles in China’s Zhuhai two weeks ago and carried on with the momentum reaching the quarter-finals last week in Beijing when he lost to eventual winner Dominic Thiem.

In the match on Monday, 56th-ranked Londero grabbed the first set, but Murray did well to force a deciding set. He broke the Argentine in the fourth game of the third set, but was broken again. Although, he once again managed to overcome the frustration after he buried a crosscourt forehand to break once more and go 4-2 up.

Londero was livid with his performance and furiously slapped himself in the face several times at the changeover. But it could not prevent Murray from marching into the second round.