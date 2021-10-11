Indian Wells: Former world No. 1 Andy Murray of Great Britain came back from a set down to win a battle of the generations, seeing off 18-year-old US Open quarterfinalist, Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, at the BNP Paribas Open in three sets on Monday.Also Read - Coco Gauff, Barbora Krejcikova Advance at Indian Wells

The Scot, in his 13th Indian Wells appearance, advanced to the third round of an ATP Masters 1000 for the first time since 2016 with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory over the Alcaraz. Murray finished with 18 winners to his opponent’s 36, but his 29 unforced errors were 13 fewer. Also Read - Emma Raducanu Sent Packing By World No.100 at Indian Wells

“He’s obviously got so much potential, so much firepower and these conditions it’s not easy to finish points off quickly, but he’s able to because he has so much pace from the back of the court so I had to fight extremely hard, coming back from a set down,” Murray told atptour.com. Also Read - Andy Murray Advances to Alcaraz Showdown at Indian Wells

“I felt like in the second set he played maybe better. First set I felt like I had more of the opportunities but didn’t get it so yeah, happy with the way I fought. He’s a top-drawer young player,” added Murray.

“He started returning from further back, so it was even harder to get free points on the serve,” Murray said. “I thought if he’s going to stand that far back and I’m getting no love from the court and the conditions, why not try it and see if I can bring him forward a little bit again. Wasn’t expecting obviously to get an ace out of it,” said the 34-year-old, three-time major champion.

Meanwhile, Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas won his opening match against Pedro Martinez of Spain at the BNP Paribas Open.

In his third appearance, Tsitsipas moved into the third round at Indian Wells for the first time following a 6-2, 6-4 victory over the world No. 61. Tsitsipas needed 93 minutes to prevail as he claimed 63 per cent of first-serve points and 80 per cent on second serves.

The Greek’s 22 winners were four more than his opponent’s but he was far more consistent as he made just 11 unforced errors to the Spaniard’s 21. The win set a third-round clash against 25th seed Fabio Fognini of Italy, a three-set winner over Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany.

“Well, it’s been a great night for me. The first time playing a night session here on this court,” Tsitsipas said. “(I’m) pretty happy with the way I fought and found a way to clinch that victory at the end… I’ve played (Fognini) before. I’m looking forward to that match-up.”

Tsitsipas was on the hunt early but took 17 minutes of play to secure a 2-0 advantage at the fourth time of asking. He carried the momentum to take the first set on the back of 11 winners – eight off his forehand – and committed just five unforced errors.

Victoria Azarenka Edges Past Petra Kvitova; Halep eliminated in Indian Wells

World No. 32 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus got the better of world No. 11 Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in a tight, 7-5, 6-4, match to reach the fourth round at the BNP Paribas Open on Monday (IST).

In the latest chapter of a rivalry that dates back more than a decade, the two major champions traded breaks three times in the opening set, and Azarenka won the last three games to take it — saving three break points to stave off a first-set tiebreak.

The second set proved much the same, as Kvitova won four straight games from 3-1 down to take the lead before Azarenka again won a trio of games to seal the victory.

“It was really exhausting year. Since COVID started, it’s pretty exhausting I think for everybody. My body is just not really handling perfectly. That’s why I’m ending right now, to take some extra weeks to recover my body, to heal everything what is there,” said Kvitova, following her last match of the season.

“Overall the season, well, I definitely had better seasons than this one. I had a title, which is always the highlight of the season. I played some incredible matches, I would say. I still have the fire inside me, which is very important for me as well, even in this age. I mean, without the fire I think I couldn’t play anymore, but it’s there so that’s nice,” Kvitova told wtatennis.com.

Azarenka and Kvitova were playing for the ninth time overall, but just the third time in the past decade. Azarenka secured her fourth win in the all-time head-to-head, her second on hard courts, and first since Toronto in 2015.

“I think it was a good match. It was very close, which I knew it was going to be, going to be kind of hard to catch rhythm. It was a lot of firsts, whoever gets the opportunity to kind of move the ball first, be aggressive. I wasn’t expecting too many big rallies,” Azarenka said.

“I thought it was good. I’m happy with the way I closed out both sets. I think those were important moments. I took those opportunities into my own hands.

“It was important to just stay there, really take my opportunities, not to let her. If she gets in the groove in a couple of points, not to kind of let her extend that streak, if you want to call it that.

“I was trying to still create opportunities for myself, be more aggressive, and honestly just believing also that what I’m doing is right and see how I can execute that. So the intention was good. The execution followed after.”

Azarenka, the two-time major-winner, next faces fellow Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich for a place in the last eight. Azarenka and Sasnovich have never played.

Sasnovich of Belarus continued her stellar run at the BNP Paribas Open, ousting 2015 Indian Wells champion and No.11 seed Simona Halep of Romania, 7-5, 6-4, to reach the round of 16.

World No.100 Sasnovich has now notched consecutive straight-set wins over Grand Slam champions and top-25 players. In the second round, Sasnovich eliminated reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu of Great Britain, and now she has followed up with her 98-minute victory over two-time major titlist Halep.