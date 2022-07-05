ANG-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022 Fantasy Hints

ANG-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Angels Women vs Princess Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match J Siechem Ground, Puducherry, 9.30 AM IST July 5, Tuesday

TOSS – The Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022 Series toss between Angels Women and Princess Women will take place at 9 AM IST

Time – July 05, 9.30 AM IST



Venue: J Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

ANG-W vs PRI-W My Dream 11 Team

Rubavathi Gubendiran Suparayan, Radhika Pandian-M, Ramdas Sandhya-Mounika, Hemavathy Arunachalam, Amruta Satsangi, Sonal Patil, Janaki R-Ramasamy(C), Srimeera CC-Chandrasekaran(VC), Kavisha Elayaperumal-C, Abirame Ramamurthy-R, Swetha Kandasamy

ANG-W vs PRI-W Probable Playing XI

Angels Women: Janaki Ramasamy (c), Amruta Saran, Kavisha Elayaperumal, B V V Niharika, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Rubavathi Gubendiran (wk), Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Sagarikka SK, Swetha Kandasamy, Nisha Seetharamun, Shaine Lincy

Princess Women: Ramya M Latha (c&wk), Kanimozhi Karunanithi, Sonal Patil, Likhitha Vilveetil, Radhika Pandian, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Hemavathy Arunachalam, Abirame Ramamurth, Nithya N, Sushmitha Raja