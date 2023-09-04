Home

Sports

‘Angad Jasprit Bumrah’: Twitterati Wishes Bumrah And Sanjana Ganesan For Baby Child

‘Angad Jasprit Bumrah’: Twitterati Wishes Bumrah And Sanjana Ganesan For Baby Child

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan got married in a private ceremony in 2021.

'Angad Jasprit Bumrah': Twitterati Wishes Bumrah And Sanjana Ganesan For Baby Child

New Delhi: India speedster Jasprit Bumrah became his father on Monday and the bowler flew away from Sri Lanka to Mumbai to attend the birth of his newborn. The 29 old speedster’ was blessed with a baby boy and named his son ‘Angad Jasprit Bumrah’.

Trending Now

Twitterati started congratulating the pacer after he shared the first glimpse of his baby on Instagram.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

“Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it ❤️” captioned Bumrah.

Here is how twitterati wished India speedster:

Congratulations Jasprit Bumrah & Sanjana Ganesan as they were blessed with a baby. – Name is “Angad Jasprit Bumrah pic.twitter.com/Twfwv50sCg — Mr Tajamul (@taju_dar) September 4, 2023

After India vs Pakistan match washed away India will lock horns against Nepal and this will be the do or die clash for Nepal and India but if the clash washed out due to rain India will directly go into Super 4. India will play the match without Jasprit Bumrah

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES