New Delhi: Angel Di Maria was the toast of Argentina as it was his 22nd-minute strike that made all the difference in the all-important Copa America 2021 Final on Sunday. Di Maria and Rodri de Paul linked up brilliantly to exploit Brazil's rusty backline. It was a long-through ball from De Paul which ran through Brazil's defence and Di Maria controlled it with his sublime touch and get it past Ederson with a cheeky chip shot.

However, after scoring the opener, Di Maria got injured as his foot got stuck on the pitch.

After the game, Di Maria – who won his first international title with the national side – revealed what Lionel Messi told him after the match.

An elated Di Maria said that Messi thanked him and that ‘it was your game’.

“Messi told me thanks to me, I said thanks to him! He told me that it was my final, that it was the rematch for the finals that I couldn’t play. It had to be today and today it was,” Di Maria told reporters after the summit clash.

He added: “I am happy for my daughters, my wife, my parents, all the people who supported us and for all the crazy people who came here.

Messi, for a change, did not find the back of the net despite making a couple of flashy runs. Messi came perilously close to scoring in the dying moments of the game – but missed it.

With the win, Argentina ended their 28-year-old wait for an international trophy. It was a big moment for the South American giants and the celebrations after the win summed up the emotions.