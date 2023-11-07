Home

Sports

Angelo Mathews’ Video Evidence to Prove he Was Not Timed Out in ODI WC Game vs Ban Goes VIRAL

Angelo Mathews’ Video Evidence to Prove he Was Not Timed Out in ODI WC Game vs Ban Goes VIRAL

SL vs BAN: In the reply to ICC, Mathews points out with screenshots to support his argument that five seconds were still left.

Angelo Mathews Timed Out

Delhi: The Sri Lanka versus Bangladesh match in Delhi made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Monday after Angelo Mathews was given timed out. While fans and experts bashed Bangladeshi captain Shakib-al-Hasan, Mathews – who became the first cricketer in the history of international cricket to be given timed-out – put out a video tweet to support his claim that he was not out. In the reply to ICC, Mathews points out with screenshots to support his argument that five seconds were still left.

Trending Now

His response to ICC’s post: “Proof! From the time catch was taken and the time helmet strap coming off.”

You may like to read

Proof! From the time catch was taken and the time helmet strap coming off pic.twitter.com/2I5ebIqkGZ — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) November 6, 2023

The incident happened on the 25th over as Mathews didn’t face a single ball before returning to the dressing room. The veteran batter had just walked in after the dismissal of Sadeera Samarawickrama. He came with a wrong helmet and was having issues adjusting it. He asked for a correct helmet and by the time the substitute came in with it, Bangladesh players appealed for a timed-out.

Although Mathews tried to explain the situation to the umpires, the officials went by the rules and gave him out. Had Bangladesh withdrawn their appeal, Mathews would have stayed. As a result, Mathews was out for a duck and he didn’t face a ball. However, no bowler will be given credit for Mathews’ wicket.

According to Cricket World Cup 2023 rules and regulations, a batter has maximum two minutes to face the first ball after the previous batter is dismissed. “After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out,” read World Cup playing conditions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.