India vs New Zealand: Rain played show-stopper as India locked horns with New Zealand. It was a shame that rain intervened the game and play had to be stopped after 46.1 overs. The Kiwis were batting and looking for a flourish at the end. The latest at this point in time is that rain has stopped and the covers are coming off. But again, this is not the first time that has happened today. It has been that sought of a day once the rain stopped play, the covers have been on and off. “That’s crazy. I’m afraid I have never comprehended this Duckworth-Lewis (Stern) stuff. And have no intention of getting a Ph.D in it. I think it’s time to create a Dalwinder-Lalwani-Subramaniam method. Then it’ll make sense,” reckoned Anand Mahindra.

Here are the top 10 memes:

As per Duckworth Lewis method 46 overs will be 237

40 overs will be 223

35 overs will be 209

30 overs will be 192

25 overs will be 172

20 overs will be 148 Indian Fans:#indiavsNewzealand #INDvNZ #SemiFinal1 #NZvIND #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/APU3RwISLw — Pranav (@pranavks04) July 9, 2019

Duckworth & Lewis checking match statics #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/maRTwpdTcl — Go 2 hell (@Rockstar_2022) July 9, 2019

If its a 20 over game revised target for India would be 148 by duckworth lewis method. Kane Williams right now :#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/eDu2O3q1UO — Gundya Bhau (@BhauGundya) July 9, 2019

If its a 20 over game revised target for India would be 148 by duckworth lewis method. Kane Williams right now :#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/eDu2O3q1UO — Gundya Bhau (@BhauGundya) July 9, 2019

*NZ scores 100 in 30 overs* *India to do 148 in 20 overs in DL methods* Me to Duckworth Lewis~#INDvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/UasXkTAkLp — JISHAN. (@iamsrkJishan) July 9, 2019

Duckworth Lewis calculating targets while rain stops play in Manchester #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/a4q7eH1hau — Chintan Sedani (@ChintanSedani9) July 9, 2019

Most hated idiots at this moment after England rains.. Duckworth & Lewis #IndvNZ #NZvIND #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/dkE4WQkLur — V I P E R™ (@TheViper_OffI) July 9, 2019

The Reserve Day comes into effect only if the match cannot be finished on the original match day using every possible method (i.e. using the DLS method).

If the match is not completed on an original day, it starts at the same time the next day.

If New Zealand’s innings concludes here, the 46-over target for India will to be 237. If India’s innings is reduced to 20 overs, the target will be 148.