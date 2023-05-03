Home

Anil Kumble - who knows Kohli and Gambhir well - reckoned it may have been personal.

Anil Kumble on Kohli-Gambhir Fight (Image: Twitter)

Lucknow: In the wake of the Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir brawl on Monday during an IPL 2023 game at the Ekana stadium made headlines for the wrong reasons. While the world is reacting on the episode and everybody has a strong opinion, former India coach Anil Kumble – who knows Kohli and Gambhir well – reckoned it may have been personal.

“A lot of emotion goes in but you don’t want to be displaying those emotions here. This is important, you need to have a conversation. But this is something that’s unacceptable,” Kumble said on JioCinema.

“No matter what, you have to respect the opposition and the game. Once a game is over, you have to shake hands and tip your hat off, not to the player but to the game because that’s something you need to respect… I don’t know what was spoken, some things may have been personal and you don’t want that on the cricket field. But with Gautam and Virat and the players involved, it wasn’t the nicest thing to see,” he added.

Fines have already been imposed on both the cricketers.

“Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee. Similarly, Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee. Mr Naveen-ul-Haq, on the other hand, has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore,” read a statement from the IPL.

