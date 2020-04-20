Hailing MS Dhoni for his brilliant job in leading the side in the 2007 World T20, former India opener Kris Srikkanth felt that the former skipper was a totally different individual when Anil Kumble was leading the Test side. Srikkanth also praised Kumble for grooming a calm and composed Dhoni to take over the leadership mantle in Tests from the former leg-spinner. Also Read - Javed Miandad’s Comments Upset my Father During Pakistan Tour in 2003-04: Irfan Pathan

"Anil gave him much-needed experience, Dhoni gave a lot of confidence to the players," Kris Srikkanth said as quoted by Outlook India.

"When Dhoni was the captain in the 2007 T20 World Cup, he handled the side really well, the win boosted his confidence. He has always been calm and cool, he has motivated the players, aggressive culture was brought in by Sourav Ganguly, MS was totally opposite of that, when Kumble was the captain of the Test side, it was a good chance for Dhoni to learn," he said.

Dhoni, during his tenure as the skipper, became the only India captain to clinch three ICC trophies – T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup, and Champions Trophy. Also, under his leadership, India became the number one Test team in the world for the first time in 2009.

In 2014, after a lot of success in Tests as captain, Dhoni handed over the baton to Virat Kohli. Dhoni last played an international match in the 2019 Cricket World Cup against New Zealand in the semi-finals, where India lost and was knocked out of the tournament.