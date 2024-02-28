Home

Anil Kumble on Dhruv Jurel vs Rishabh Pant Debate

Irrespective of when Pant is back, Kumble reckoned Jurel has the temperament like Dhoni did.

Bangalore: With Dhruv Jurel having performed so well in his maiden Test match, all the talk is around what happens when Rishabh Pant is fit and he is back. Former India cricketer Anil Kumble explained the situation recently where he drew parallels of Jurel with MS Dhoni. Irrespective of when Pant is back, Kumble reckoned Jurel has the temperament like Dhoni did.

“Oh yes, there’s Rishabh Pant. We don’t know of course when he comes, comes back whenever that happens. Sooner hopefully for Rishabh. But otherwise, yes, he certainly has all the credentials to get to where MS (Dhoni) reached in his career. But he’s shown that he’s not just shown the temperament of his technique to defence but even when he’s attacking. Even in that first innings he was very assured he went after and then hit those big sixes when he was batting with the tail and hats off even behind the stumps,” Kumble said on Jio Cinema.

“He’s been exceptional. Especially of the faster bowlers. Spinners again took a couple of really good catches and he’s only going to improve. This is only his second Test and I’m sure as he starts playing more and more he’ll only get better. And it only augers well for India. And to have him in a squad is exceptional. Yeah, I mean it’s not been easy for KS Bharat. But that’s why I said the selectors, having seen him with only 15 1st class games have chosen him. Saying okay, this is the person who we believe and introduced him in that last Test. And since then he’s been outstanding and he’s played the match because the batting really I always feel and I don’t want to sort of throw a dampener on this at all because that’s not my intention,” he added.

