Former India skipper Anil Kumble thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter used the former’s example to motivate students on Monday during ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’. While addressing the students who were getting ready for their final exams, Modi reminded them of Kumble, who bowled with a broken jaw back in 2002 in Antigua and also dismissed Brian Lara.

Taking note of PM Modi’s motivational speech, Kumble thanked the Indian Prime Minister and wrote: “Honoured to have been mentioned in #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 Thankyou Hon. PM @narendramodi ji. Best wishes to everyone writing their exams.”

Honoured to have been mentioned in #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 Thankyou Hon. PM ⁦@narendramodi⁩ ji. Best wishes to everyone writing their exams. pic.twitter.com/BwsMXDgemD — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 22, 2020

Not just Kumble, Modi also highlighted the epic 376-run stand between Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman at Eden Gardens in 2001 against Australia, which not only helped India save the follow-on but also win the Test in the final session after Harbhajan Singh took a hat-trick.

“Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But in those moments can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and V V S Laxman did? They turned the match around,” the PM had said. “Similarly, who can forget Anil Kumble bowling with an injury. This is the power of motivation and positive thinking.”