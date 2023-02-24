Home

Sports

Anjum Chopra Lashes Out At Smriti Mandhana After India’s Women’s T20 World Cup Semifinal Exit

Anjum Chopra Lashes Out At Smriti Mandhana After India’s Women’s T20 World Cup Semifinal Exit

Smriti Mandhana was trapped leg-before wicket off Ashleigh Gardner for just two. India lost by five runs.

Smriti Mandhana has been dismissed by Ashleigh Gardner four times in T20Is. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

New Delhi: Former captain Anjum Chopra minced no words for Smriti Mandhana after the India vice-captain fell cheaply while opening the innings during their semifinal loss against Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday.

Mandhana was dimsissed for just just two while chasing Australia’s 172/4 at Newlands in Capwtown. Notably it was the fourth time Mandhana fell victim of Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner in T20Is.

You may like to read

“Ashleigh Gardner has dismissed Smriti Mandhana four times in T20Is – the fourth instance being the semi-final. If you succumb to a bowler so often, then how can the team have hopes from you?,” Chopra said on her YouTube channel.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.