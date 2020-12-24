Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Ankaragucu vs Besiktas Dream11 Team Prediction Turkish League 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today's Football Match ANK vs BES at Ankara Eryaman Stadyumu: In the upcoming Turkish League 2020-21 fixture, Ankaragucu will be up against Besiktas at the Ankara Eryaman Stadyumu on Thursday. The Super Lig ANK vs BES football match will kick-off at 09:30 PM IST – December 24. Besiktas are currently on the seventh spot in the Super Lig points table. Besiktas managed to win seven matches out of their 12 games in the Super Lig. On the other hand, relegation-threatened Ankaragucu are currently 20th on the Super Lig standings. With 9 points of 12 games, their Super Lig record reflects as two wins, three draws, and seven losses. The live TV or online broadcast of the Turkish League 2020-21 match will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Turkish League 2020-21 match between Ankaragucu vs Besiktaswill start at 09:30 PM IST. Also Read - KAY vs FKS Dream11 Team Prediction Turkish League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Kayserispor vs Fatih Karagümrük Today's Football Match Predicted XIs at 10.00 PM IST November 30

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: R Friedrich

Defenders: S Kitsiou, Welinton, R Yilmaz, V Rosier

Midfielders: D Lukasik (VC), E Cekici, A Hutchison, R Ghezzal

Forwards: T Borven, V Aboubakar (C)

Venue: Ankara Eryaman Stadyumu

ANK vs BES Probable Playing XIs

Besiktas: Destanoglu (GK), Rosier, Welinton, Vida, Yilmaz, Souza, Ghezzal, Hutchinson, Tokoz, Nkoudou, Aboubakar

Ankaragucu: Friedrich (GK), Turan, Dikmen, Sarlija, Kitsiou, Pinto, Cankaya, Cekici, Lukasik, Lobzhanidze, Borven

ANK vs BES SQUADS

Ankaragucu- Korcan Celikay,Orkan Cinar, Ricardo Henrique, Yigit Kafkasyali, Arda Belen, Alihan Kubalas, Kaan Uykur, Tiago Pinto, Gerson Rodrigues, Mahmut Akan, Michal Pazdan, Ante Kulusic, , Cebrail Karayel, Gelmin Rivas, Alperen Kuyubasi, Fatih Tultak, Ugut Samet Unalir, Sedat Agcay, Mehmet Sak, Ezequiel Scarione, Héctor Canteros, Ricardo Faty, Ender Aygören, Konrad Michalak, Aydin Karabulut, Saba Lobzhanidze, Oguzhan Orhan, Daniel Lukasik, Mahmut Altinkaya, Milos Stanojevic, Stelios Kitsiou, Mert Aydeniz, Atila Turan, Suat Kaya, Nduka Ozokwo, Muhammed Karabay, Dever Orgill, Burak Evren, Ilhan Parlak, Sitki Ferdi Imdat, Berke Gurbuz, Zaur Sadayev, Ricardo Friedrich, Wilfred Moke

Besiktas- Enzo Roco, Loris Karius, Kayacan Erdogan, Ersin Destanoglu, Utku Yuvakuran, Víctor Ruiz, Douglas , Rebocho, Domagoj Vida, Cyle Larin, Ridvan Yilmaz, Kerem Kalafat,Jeremain Lens, , Kartal Kayra Yilmaz, Gökhan Gönül, Mertcan Acikgoz,Almos Kaan Kalafat, Ahmet Gulay,Kevin-Prince Boateng, Dorukhan Tokoz,Georges-Kévin Nkoudou,, Guven Yalcin, Atiba Hutchinson, Necip Uysal, Adem Ljajic, Dogukan Ozkan, Ilkay Isler, Emre Yildiz, Caner Erkin, Abdoulay Diaby , Tyler Boyd, Burak Yilmaz, Mehmet Umut Nayir

