India’s ace woman tennis player Ankita Raina defeated Australian Arina Rodionova 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in first round of French Open qualifiers and will face Greet Minnen of Belgium in second round on Wednesday. Ankita lost the first set but came back to defeat the Australian in the next two sets to advance. Also Read - Sumit Nagal to Face Macorca in 1st Round of French Open Qualifiers

Her opponent Greet defeated Poland’s Urszula Radwanska in a three-set battle. The Belgian starts favourite due to her better WTA ranking. She is ranked 125 in singles as against Ankita’s rank of 182. Also Read - Australian Open 2021: Ankita Raina's Maiden Grand Slam Stint Ends in First Round

Ankita is yet to make the main draw of the singles event at any Grand Slam. Earlier this year, she became the fifth Indian woman to qualify for the main draw of a Grand Slam when played the first round doubles at the Australian Open. Also Read - Australian Open 2021: Ankita Raina Becomes Fifth Indian Woman Player to Feature in Grand Slam Main Draw

Later today, India’s ace male tennis player Sumit Nagal will face Roberto Marcora of Italy in the first round of qualifiers. Due to better rank (143), Nagal is favourite to beat Marcora who is 192.