Dream11 Team Prediction

ANL vs TKY J-League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today’s Kashima Antlers vs FC Tokyo Football Match Predicted XIs at 3:00 PM IST: Also Read - SAP vs YKFM Dream11 Team Prediction J-League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Consadole Sapporo vs Yokohama F. Marinos Football Match Predicted XIs at Sapporo Dome 9:30 AM IST

The J1 League or simply J1 is the top division of the Japan Professional Football League and the top professional Soccer J.League in Japan. It is one of the most successful leagues in Asian club football. Currently, the J1 League is the first level of the Japanese association football league system. Also Read - YKH vs SND Dream11 Team Prediction J League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Yokohama FC vs Vegalta Sendai Match at 2.30 PM IST July 12

ANL vs TKY Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: K Sun Tae

Defenders: T Watanabe, H Nakamura, J Oumari

Midfielders: E Stum, A dos-Santos, R Nagaki, A Silva

Forwards: D Oliveira, L Moura, A

SQUADS

Kashima Antlers (ANL): Kwoun Sun-Tae, Hitoshi Sogahata, Yuya Oki, Taiki Yamada, Tomoya Inukai, Tatsuki Nara, Koki Machida, Ikuma Sekigawa, Daiki Sugioka, Katsuya Nagato, Shuto Yamamoto, Shogo Sasaki, Atsuto Uchida, Rikuto Hirose, Yukitoshi Ito, Kento Misao, Ryota Nagaki, Leo Silva, Kei Koizumi, Shintaro Nago, Yasushi Endo, Ryuji Izumi, Yuta Matsumura, Juan Alano, Ryotaro Araki, Everaldo Stum, Ryohei Shirasaki, Shoma Doi, Sho Ito, Ayase Ueda, Itsuki Someno

FC Tokyo (TKY): Akihiro Hayashi, Go Hatano, Taishi Brandon-Nozawa, Tsuyoshi Kodama, Daiki Niwa, Hotaka Nakamura, Joan Oumari, Kashif Bangunagande, Masato Morishige, Ryoya Ogawa, Sei Muroya, Seiji Kimura, Takumi Nakamura, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Adailton dos-Santos, Arthur Silva, Hirotaka Mita, Kazuya Konno, Keigo Higashi, Kento Hashimoto, Kiwara Miyazaki, Manato Shinada, Rei Hirakawa, Shuto Abe, Takuya Uchida, Yojiro Takahagi, Yoshitake Suzuki, Leandro Moura, Diego Oliveira, Kensuke Nagai, Kichi Yajima, Kyosuke Tagawa, Taichi Hara

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ANL Dream11 Team/ TKY Dream11 Team/ Kashima Antlers Dream11 Team/ FC Tokyo Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.