Dream11 Team Prediction

ANL vs TSU J-League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Kashima Antlers vs Sagan Tosu Football Match Predicted XIs at 3:30 PM IST August 8:

The J1 League or simply J1 is the top division of the Japan Professional Football League and the top professional Soccer J.League in Japan. It is one of the most successful leagues in Asian club football. Currently, the J1 League is the first level of the Japanese association football league system. Also Read - SAP vs VIS Dream11 Team Prediction J-League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Consadole Sapporo vs Vissele Kobe Football Match Predicted XIs at 10:30 AM IST August 2

ANL vs TSU Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper- K Sun Tae

Defenders- K Nagato, R Hirose, K Machida, R Morishita

Midfielders- Y Endo, L Silva, T Kyamatsu

Forwards- E Stum, R Kodama, K Ishii

SQUADS

Kashima Antlers (ANL): Kwoun Sun-Tae, Hitoshi Sogahata, Yuya Oki, Taiki Yamada, Tomoya Inukai, Tatsuki Nara, Koki Machida, Ikuma Sekigawa, Daiki Sugioka, Katsuya Nagato, Shuto Yamamoto, Shogo Sasaki, Atsuto Uchida, Rikuto Hirose, Yukitoshi Ito, Kento Misao, Ryota Nagaki, Leo Silva, Kei Koizumi, Shintaro Nago, Yasushi Endo, Ryuji Izumi, Yuta Matsumura, Juan Alano, Ryotaro Araki, Everaldo Stum, Ryohei Shirasaki, Shoma Doi, Sho Ito, Ayase Ueda, Itsuki Someno

Sagan Tosu (TSU): Yohei Takaoka, Tatsuya Morita, Yosei Itahashi, Kim Min-ho, Ayumu Ohata, Daisuke Matsumoto, Eduardo Giusti, Daiki Miya, Keisuke Iwashita, Yuto Uchida, Shinya Nakano, Teruki Hara, Yuzo Kobayashi, Wang Jia’nan, Ryoya Morishita, Park Jeong-Su, Fuchi Honda, Ryunosuke Sagara, Hideto Takahashi, Yoshiki Takahashi, Riki Harakawa, Daiki Matsuoka, Yuta Higuchi, Yong-gi Ryang, Tomoya Koyamatsu, Ahn Yong-Woo, Tiago Alves, Yosuke Yuzawa, Takeshi Kanamori, Daichi Hayashi, Reoto Kodama, Renzo Lopez, Yohei Toyoda, Cho Dong-Geon, Kaisei Ishii

