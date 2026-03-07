Home

Annabel Sutherland dominates with bat and ball as Australia seize control on Day 2 of one-off day-night Test

Australia took control over India in the women's one-off day-night Test with the help of Annabel Sutherland's brilliant century, who also claimed two crucial wickets on Day 2.

Annabel Sutherland showcased an all-round performance, guiding Australia dominate India on Day 2 of one-off day-night Test. Sutherland claimed two crucial wickets alongside her brilliant century, giving Australia a strong grip over the Women in Blue on Saturday.

Sutherland smashed a brilliant 129 off 171 balls, marking her fourth century in seven innings and third consecutive ton, to power Australia to 323, taking a commanding first-innings lead of 125 runs. By stumps, India were struggling at 105 for six. Pratika Rawal (43) and Sneh Rana (14) were batting at the end of Day 2.

Sutherland shines with century and key wickets

India remain 20 runs behind, with pacer Sutherland taking key wickets of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues. Earlier, Sutherland pushed India on the back foot with the bat, scoring a century off 133 balls, which featured powerful swipe over stumper Richa Ghosh off Kranti Gaud’s short delivery for four.

Sutherland was dominant against Deepti Sharma’s spin, driving elegantly through the cover and mid-off region, and punished Gaud’s full deliveries with crisp mid-wicket boundaries.

She formed two crucial partnerships after Australia resumed Day 2 in a slightly precarious position at 96 for three. Veteran Ellyse Perry, who scored 76, stitched crucial 128-runs partnership with Sutherland for the fourth wicket. The partnership ended when Deepti Sharma trapped Ellyse Perry in front of the stumps.

However, Sutherland joined Beth Mooney, who had been dropped twice before scoring, to add 54 runs for the fifth wicket. Sutherland’s dismissal gave India a chance to fight back. Alana King and Lucy Hamilton contributed crucial 20-run knocks, pushing Australia past the 300-run mark and extending their first-innings lead to over 100 runs.

India failed to buid key partnerships

India struggled again in their second innings, unable to build any meaningful partnerships. The collapse began when Smriti Mandhana dragged a delivery from Darcie Brown onto her stumps, leaving the side unsettled.

Later, the dismissal of Jemimah Rodrigues proved costly, as her attempted scoop off Sutherland resulted in an easy catch to stumper Mooney.

Left-arm pacer Lucy Hamilton then removed Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh in the 24th over, leaving India reeling at 82 for six, with the match firmly slipping out of their grasp.

