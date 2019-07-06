National record holder javelin thrower Annu Rani finished seventh with a below-par show in her first Diamond League appearance here. Rani’s third round throw of 59.35m was well below her national record of 62.34m which she had come up during the Federation Cup in March. She had won a silver in the Asian Championships in April with a throw of 60.22m.

Germany’s Christin Hussong won the gold with a best throw of 66.59m in the eighth leg of the prestigious Diamond League Meeting series here on Friday.