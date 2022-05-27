New Delhi: The Indian football team is ready to face Jordan in their last preparatory match ahead of the Asian Cup Qualifiers in June. Head coach Igor Stimac also seemed confident before the tough encounter and accepted the fact that it would be a great opportunity for some young players in the team.Also Read - Watch: AS Roma Players Crash Jose Mourinho's Press Conference

The Blue Tigers will play the friendly match on May 28, 2022 in Doha. It is their last friendly match before the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers which kicks- off in Kolkata from June 8, 2022 onwards. The match against Jordan will be played at the Qatar Sports Club, and kicks-off at IST 9.30pm (Qatar time 7pm).

Ahead of the match, AIFF quoted Igor Stimac as saying, "Another game against a stronger team will always help. It's our last friendly game prior to qualifiers, and we need to get final answers on certain questions. Some of our youngsters will have a great opportunity to gain more experience at the international level."

He added, “The fitness levels are quite good. We have another 10 days in front of us, and it should be perfect. The boys have done a great job, and they need to be rewarded with some good results in the Qualifiers.”

The squad has been in a preparatory camp for over a month, first in Bellary, and then in Kolkata. Jordan will be a tough opponent for India as they are ranked 91 in the FIFA Rankings, while the Blue Tigers are currently ranked 106. India had played Belarus in an official match in the FIFA International window in March 2022, a match where they went down 0-3.

Stimac stated, “Jordan (FIFA Ranking 91) are ranked better than Belarus (FIFA Ranking 93) but are not as physical as Belarus. So for us it should be a bit easier in regards to the build-up, and ball possession.”

Meanwhile, the Indian squad have been bolstered with the joining of the ATK Mohun Bagan players, all of whom have missed the preparatory camp so far owing to their club commitments in the AFC Cup.

“They came very late (on May 26, 2022 morning) after playing 3 games in 7 days, and hence, we need to be careful with them. We still have over 36 hours ahead for them to recover, and I will be making a decision whether to field them or not on 28th morning,” Stimac maintained.

The 25-member squad for the match is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Laxmikanth Kattimani, Amrinder Singh.

DEFENDERS: Rahul Bheke, Pritam Kotal, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose, Roshan Singh, Akash Mishra.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Ritwik Das, Yasir Mohammad, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.