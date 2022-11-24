Anrich Nortje Reveals How He Prepares Before Bowling To Great Batters Like Virat Kohli, Babar Azam

Abu Dhabi: South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who is currently playing for Samp Army in the Abu Dhabi T10 League told india.com that he fancies his chances against any batter in world cricket and looks to use the conditions to his advantage. When asked about his mindset while bowling to great batters, Nortje reckons that hitting the right length is the key when bowling against the likes of Virat Kohli, Babar Azam along with sticking to his plans.

“To any batter on the day. Just try and hit my length and try and execute my skills. Sum up the conditions on any day. Doesn’t matter who it is. Just try and execute my plan on the day and get the conditions in my favour,” Nortje said on the sidelines of a warm-up game ahead of the Abu Dhabi T10 league that kicked off on December 23, 2022.

While speaking about his preparation for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) next year, the South African fast bowler said that there is a lot of cricket to be played before the IPL begins and his focus would remain to add more value to his bowling, work on his skillset to perfect it as much as he can before going into the IPL.

“It is a long way away. There is a lot coming up. Red ball cricket, Test cricket and all of that. It is exciting. There is a lot happening. Different conditions once again so. Just try and improve the skill set every time everywhere we go and see how we can improve. When it is time for India for IPL, it would be nice to add an extra one or two skills and just to try to perfect as much as I can on the day,” he added.

Nortje has been one of the star performers for Delhi Capitals in the IPL and picked up 22 wickets for them in the 2020 season. With a bowling average of 21.30, he will certainly be one of the key players for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023.