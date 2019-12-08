Anthony Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr in Suadi Arabia to regain his WBA, WBO and IBF titles and vounced back in top style after his upset loss to Ruiz Jr only six months back in New York – his girst career loss. Joshua came in 11 pounds lighter than in New York and used his height advantage to outbox the Mexican, who had became the first Mexican to hold the unified Heavyweight Boxing title, that fateful night in New York.

Joshua won via unanimous decison with All three judges, by scores of 118-110 (twice) and 119-109 scoring in favour of the 2012 Olympic gold medalist from Great Britain. With his Joshua improves his record 23-1, 21 KOs, while Ruiz Jr suffers his second loss in 35 bouts.

FULL FIGHT CARD RESULTS:

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua (WBA Super, IBF, WBO, IBO world heavyweight titles) – RESULT – Joshua WINS by unanimous points decision

Alexander Povetkin vs Michael Hunter (heavyweight) – RESULT – Split draw

Dillian Whyte vs Mariusz Wach (WBC interim heavyweight title – 10 rounds) RESULT – Whyte wins by decision

Hopey Price vs Swedi Mohamed (super-bantamweight – 4 rounds) RESULT – Price wins by third round stoppage

Filip Hrgovic vs Eric Molina (WBC international heavyweight title) RESULT – Hrgovic wins by third round stoppage

Mahammadrasul Majidov vs Tom Little (heavyweight – 8 rounds) RESULT – Majidov wins by second round stoppage

Majid Al Naqbi vs Ilia Beruashvili (lightweight – 4 rounds) RESULT – Al Naqbi wins by third round stoppage

Zuhayr Al Qahtani vs Omar Dusary (WBC Middle East lightweight championship – 4 rounds) RESULT – Al Qahtani wins by decision