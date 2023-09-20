Home

Panghal erased a 0-2 deficit to edge her rival 3-2 in the women's 53kg opening round.

Antim Panghal Beats Defending World Champion, Dominique Parrish In World Wrestling Championships. (Image: Twitter)

Belgrade (Serbia), Sep 20: Young Indian wrestler Antim Panghal shocked reigning world champion Olivia Dominique Parrish in her qualification round to start her World Championship campaign on a resounding note here on Wednesday.

The American swung into action with a quick take-down move from a right-leg attack. Unperturbed, the 19-year-old began to defend well and foiled two similar attempts, not conceding any more points till the end of first period.

Wrestling, #WrestleBelgrade: BOHOT HO GYI PEHALWANI, AB DANGAL HOGA.. ANTIM PANGHAL DEFEATS REIGNING WORLD CHAMPION DOMINIQUE PARRISH IN THE QUALIFICATION ROUND OF THE WOMEN’S 53KG CATEGORY TO MOVE INTO THE R16!!! pic.twitter.com/2N4OQqyOHT — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) September 20, 2023

With her strong defense continuing, Panghal did not let Parrish make any attacking move with the result the American was put on clock.

Panghal got hold of the American’s left leg and converted that into a successful take-down move to draw parity. She tried to get a leg lace but could not pull off the move.

NEWS FLASH: Antim Panghal UPSETS reigning World Champion Dominique Parrish 3-2 in opening bout (53kg) of World Wrestling Championships. #WrestleBelgrade pic.twitter.com/cSVV4td4y4 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) September 20, 2023

Well done #AntimPanghal on winning over reigning World Champion Dominique Parrish in the opening bout (53kg) of #WorldWrestlingChampionships ,close fought bout 3-2.

Good wishes 👍 for the nxt rounds.#wrestling #WrestleBelgrade pic.twitter.com/A4kwClOsdl — Trupti Murgunde (@TMurgunde) September 20, 2023

The American lost a point on passivity and Panghal defended her slender lead to walk out a winner.

Five Indian women wrestlers and 10 men’s free-style wrestlers have already exited the tournament without winning either an Olympic quota or a medal in non-Olympic categories.

