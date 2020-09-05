Barcelona teammate Antonie Griezmann reacted on Lionel Messi’s transfer news, which the Argentine himself gave clarity on saying that he will continue with Barcelona. But the reports over the last two weeks of the standoff between Messi and the club President git Griezmann all nervy. Also Read - Lionel Messi Stayed Back at Barcelona, Here is Why

"We are trying to stay updated with the issue, but it is between him and the club," Griezmann told M6.

Griezmann hoping that he stays, said that the focus is on the national team and preparing for it.

“We only hope that he stays. I am trying to stay focused on the national team and prepare well for the next two games. We have heard a little of everything but we don’t know anything else about all this affair.” he added.

Messi, who made an U-turn to his call of leaving Camp Nou said in an exclusive interview with Goal: “I told the club, including the president (Josep Maria Bartomeu), that I wanted to go. I’ve been telling him that all year. I believed it was time to step aside.

“I believed that the club needed more young players, new players and I thought my time in Barcelona was over. I felt very sorry because I always said that I wanted to finish my career here,” he added.

Reports had suggested that the Argentine would be moving to Etihad to joing forces with Pep Guardiola. The Man City agents had also met Messi’s parents and made the offer.

It is believed, Messi had a change of heart because he did not want to get into a legal battle and his family also played a massive role in his decision changing.