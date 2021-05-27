Serie A champions Inter Milan have announced that they have parted ways with manager Antonio Conte. The announcement came out as a shocker to many as a few days back, Conte guided the Inter team to their first Serie A title after 11 years. Also Read - Barcelona, Real Madrid Among Europe's 12 Biggest Football Clubs Form Breakaway Super League. All You Need To Know

The club released a statement and said that the decision was taken with mutual consent and Conte will forever remain part of Inter's history.

"FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent. The Club would like to thank Antonio for the extraordinary work that he has done, culminating in Inter's 19th top-flight title. Antonio Conte will forever remain a part of our Club's history," Inter Milan said in the statement.

🚨 | STATEMENT Official statement from FC Internazionale Milano 👇 https://t.co/GRzpRBMU7A — Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) May 26, 2021



The Italian manager will leave the club after two years after guiding the team to the Scudetto and a Europa League final last season.

According to several reports, Conte wanted to leave Inter after the board decided to offload some players to generate a revenue of about 80 million euros.

Conte brought a revolution in the Inter Milan side as he signed some high profile names like Romelu Lukaku, Christian Eriksen, Alexis Sanchez and Achraf Hakimi to make them a champion side.

The Serie A giants will have to pay Conte around 7 million euros in the process to part ways with him immediately.

The 51-year-old is expected to join the new club with immediate effect as high-profile clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona might sign him if either Zinedine Zidane or Ronald Koeman leave their respective clubs.