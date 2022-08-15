New Delhi: Things took an ugly turn yesterday when Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel got involved in an ugly verbal spat, soon after the final whistle at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea played a 2-2 against Tottenham Hotspur.Also Read - Chelsea vs Tottenham Highlights: Harry Kane Late Strike Spoils Blues' Party; Match Finishes at 2-2

Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg cancelled out Kalidou Kouliably’s opener in the second-half and that’s where the problem started. Prior to the Spur’s equaliser, Chelsea and Tuchel demanded for a free-kick and when the ball found the back of the net, Conte rushed to the German manager’s direction celebrating the goal, which left Tuchel unimpressed. The pair had to be separated as they got involved into an argument. Also Read - Djed Spence: Who Is Spurs’s New Defender?

Tottenham after falling behind twice, salvaged a draw thanks to a late strike from Harry Kane to cancel out Reece James’ goal. Also Read - Raheem Sterling Announces Departure From Manchester City, To Join Chelsea Soon

As soon as the final whistle was blown, Conte walked up to Tuchel for a formality handshake but the 48-year German was in no mood to have a proper see-off as he didn’t let go off the Italian’s hands. All hell broke loose and both the managers had to be separated again by the players and staff of both the teams and were given marching orders by the match official.

Fear is clear when you don’t look at your opponent in their eyes. Tuchel would KO Conte and I would pay money to see it. pic.twitter.com/SgSbnUBoxb — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 14, 2022

Conte later on took to Instagram and took a jibe at Tuchel by a posting picture of themselves, where Conte is seen dejected after Chelsea made it 2-1 and Tuchel celebrating in the Italian’s direction. The 53 year old posted with the caption, ‘Lucky I didn’t see you…making you trip over would have been well deserved’.