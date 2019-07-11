ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Table-toppers India faced a shock exit from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after edge-of-the-seat thriller against New Zealand. The entire nation was proud of the way the Men in Blue played. Kohli and Co received praise from all corners for the brand of cricket they played. Even Bollywood united to hail the performance of the Indian team. “Thank you # IndianCricketTeam for your game & your efforts. You played very well. You bind us together. You bring out the Indian in us. In fact, You bring out the tricolour in us. You will always be our Heroes. We love you.” read Anupam Kher’s post.

Here is how the other Bollywood celebrities reacted:

Well played New Zealand, well played India! Underdogs did it. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 10, 2019

I hate to sound like an old school uncle( trollers will say aunt but it’s not about me) whn I say ..”nazar lag gayee..”the boys fought valiantly and had a great run! We must applaud their incredible journey..not just focus on the destination! #ICCCWC2019 @imVkohli and team INDIA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 10, 2019

Respect and thank you team india for giving us everything. #NZvsIND — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 10, 2019

Love and respect to our indian cricket team ALWAYS! in wins and in losses, we are with you 🇮🇳 well played boys! — Baby Bedi (@sonakshisinha) July 10, 2019

“Always feels disappointed when you play such a good cricket and then 45 minutes of bad cricket puts you out of tournament. It is difficult to accept and difficult to come to terms with,” Kohli said.

“Credit to New Zealand bowlers. They were really good with the new ball and outstanding with the kind of areas they hit and the kind of swing they got from the surface. The way they bowled in the first half hour of our run chase was what made the difference. I think it was the skill level on display and that made life difficult for our batsmen,” he added.