Anushka Sharma Consoles Virat Kohli After India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Heartbreak, Picture Goes Viral

Virat Kohli is being consoled by wife Anushka Sharma after India lost in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: X)

Ahmedabad: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was seen consoling Virat Kohli after India lost to Australia by six wickets in the ODI World Cup 2023 final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the picture of which went viral. Australia thus won a record-extending sixth World Cup title, stretching their dominance in the tournament that started way back in 1975.

Virat Kohli hugging Anushka Sharma. pic.twitter.com/ZlhSVhWzGn — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 19, 2023

