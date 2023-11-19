Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Anushka Sharma Consoles Virat Kohli After India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Heartbreak, Picture Goes Viral

Anushka Sharma Consoles Virat Kohli After India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Heartbreak, Picture Goes Viral

Anushka Sharma Consoles Virat Kohli After India's ODI World Cup 2023 Heartbreak, Picture Goes Viral

Updated: November 19, 2023 11:11 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Anushka Sharma consoles Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli consoled by Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli stats in ODI World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli's runs in ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS, IND vs AUS News, IND vs AUS Updates, IND vs AUS Pics, IND vs AUS Latest news, IND vs AUS Latest Updates, IND vs AUS Score, IND vs AUS Free Score, IND vs AUS Scorecard, IND vs AUS Free scorecard, IND vs AUS Score, cwc 2023 final, cwc 2023 final, IND vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 final, IND vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score, Live India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score, India vs Australia ODI World Cup cricket score, IND vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 cricket score, India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ODI World Cup 2023 cricket score, Live India vs Australia ODI World Cup score,
Virat Kohli is being consoled by wife Anushka Sharma after India lost in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: X)

Ahmedabad: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was seen consoling Virat Kohli after India lost to Australia by six wickets in the ODI World Cup 2023 final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the picture of which went viral. Australia thus won a record-extending sixth World Cup title, stretching their dominance in the tournament that started way back in 1975.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.