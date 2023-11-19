By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Anushka Sharma Consoles Virat Kohli After India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Heartbreak, Picture Goes Viral
Anushka Sharma Consoles Virat Kohli After India's ODI World Cup 2023 Heartbreak, Picture Goes Viral
Ahmedabad: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was seen consoling Virat Kohli after India lost to Australia by six wickets in the ODI World Cup 2023 final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the picture of which went viral. Australia thus won a record-extending sixth World Cup title, stretching their dominance in the tournament that started way back in 1975.
Trending Now
Virat Kohli hugging Anushka Sharma. pic.twitter.com/ZlhSVhWzGn
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 19, 2023
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.