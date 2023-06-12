Home

Anushka Sharma Finds Support After Being Unnecessarily TROLLED Following Virat Kohli, India’s Loss in WTC Final 2023 | VIRAL POSTS

WTC Final 2023: Anushka was there at the Oval rooting for the Indian side but after the loss, she faced the heat.

Anushka Sharma Brutally TROLLED (Image: Twitter)

London: Indian fans are passionate about cricket and that was once again evident after the side lost the World Test Championship 2023 final on Sunday by 209 runs against Australia. Fans and cricket lovers were extremely hurt by the performance of their team and hence they started spewing venom on social media. It was sad and unnecessary to see fans target actress Anushka Sharma and troll her. Anushka was there at the Oval rooting for the Indian side but after the loss, she faced the heat. But again, there were fans who came out in support of her as well.

Here are some of the tweets that were in support of the actress:

Dear Anushka Sharma, As a cricket fan, I am so sorry for what you have to go through every time India loses and you happen to be in the stadium, all i see in you is passion and absolute support for India and your partner. Please stay the same, always. #WTCFinal2023 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) June 11, 2023

Those who are trolling them and even Team India should stop watching cricket. Atleast our team is reaching finals; yes we lost we played false shots; that made the difference — Shubham Goel (@goel_shubh51) June 11, 2023

