ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Anushka Sharma Finds Support After Being Unnecessarily TROLLED Following Virat Kohli, India’s Loss in WTC Final 2023 | VIRAL POSTS

Anushka Sharma Finds Support After Being Unnecessarily TROLLED Following Virat Kohli, India’s Loss in WTC Final 2023 | VIRAL POSTS

WTC Final 2023: Anushka was there at the Oval rooting for the Indian side but after the loss, she faced the heat.

Published: June 12, 2023 8:21 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma news, Anushka Sharma age, Anushka Sharma updates, Anushka Sharma films, Anushka Sharma box office records, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli runs, Virat Kohli records, Cricket News, WTC Final, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni news, WTC Final 2023, MS Dhoni age, MS Dhoni updates, World Test Championship Final
Anushka Sharma Brutally TROLLED (Image: Twitter)

London: Indian fans are passionate about cricket and that was once again evident after the side lost the World Test Championship 2023 final on Sunday by 209 runs against Australia. Fans and cricket lovers were extremely hurt by the performance of their team and hence they started spewing venom on social media. It was sad and unnecessary to see fans target actress Anushka Sharma and troll her. Anushka was there at the Oval rooting for the Indian side but after the loss, she faced the heat. But again, there were fans who came out in support of her as well.

Also Read:

Here are some of the tweets that were in support of the actress:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.