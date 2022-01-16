Cape Town: Hours after Virat Kohli resigned as India’s Test skipper, his biggest admirer which happens to be his wife, Anushka Sharma reacted to the development on Sunday. In a long post on Instagram, Anushka recalled the day in 2014 when Kohli was handed over the captaincy from MS Dhoni. Anushka goes on to reveal how the three of them sat together and chatted.Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st ODI vs SA: Virat Kohli To Play Under New Captain KL Rahul; Venkatesh Iyer May Debut

"I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket. I remember MS, you & I having a chat later that day & him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I've seen more than just your beard turning grey," her post read.

She also goes on to admit the growth she has seen in her husband after taking over the mantle of leadership from MS Dhoni. "I've seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I'm more proud of the growth you achieved within you," he added.

“Like I’ve said, truly blessed are those who tried to get to know you beneath what meets the eye. You are not perfect & have your flaws but then again when did you ever try to conceal that? What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always! You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves & you, my love, are limitless.

Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her,” she concluded her lengthy post.