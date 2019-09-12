You may call it cheesy, but Virat Kohli or Anushka Sharma do not miss an opportunity to impress each other. During the recent DDCA glittering ceremony attended by Indian players, Anushka was seen kissing Virat Kohli’s hand on the sly. It was excessively adorable and a treat for fans who follow them. Both Anushka and Virat enjoy a massive fanbase and an incident like this is bound to grab eyeballs. As expected, the video featuring Virushka is going viral. It is not a video you should watch if you are missing someone, it will make your situation worse.

Here is the video:

Held at the Weightlifting Hall of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the occasion saw the Indian team in attendance as their skipper was duly honoured for his contribution to the game. The DDCA Annual Honours 2019 also saw promising cricketers from Delhi being honoured with mementoes for their performances.

Speaking on the occasion, Kohli spoke of how special the evening was and how it was double joy as the stadium was also named in honour of Jaitley on the same evening. Kohli also thanked his family and his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma for his contributions over the years.

“When I left home today, I told my family one anecdote. I remember getting a ticket to watch a game in 2001 at the stadium and asking for autographs from the players. So to have a pavilion in my name at the same stadium today is surreal and a great honour,” Kohli revealed.