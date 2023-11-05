Home

Virat also left a reply to the post with three emojis to show his love for his wife.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram on Sunday to wish his hubby a happy birthday. Sharma penned a beautiful note on King Kohli’s 35th birthday, which she posted with few pictures and has obviously become an instant hit on social media among the fans.

”He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat. I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so”, Anushka posted.

Meanwhile, India are currently playing against South Africa at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens in an ICC World Cup 2023 match.

India won the toss and opted to bat first against the Proteas. While India remained unchanged, South Africa have made one change with spinner Tabraiz Shamsi coming in for Gerald Coetzee.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a flier before the former went out after scoring a quick-fire 24-ball 40. Gill perished after scoring only 23.

As of now, birthday boy Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer lead charge for the Indians. They have crossed the 100-run partnership as they both look set for a big score.

Both of them have completed their half-centuries and King Kohli would be definitely looking for his 49th ODI century. If he manages to get his ton today, he will break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 48 ODI centuries.

