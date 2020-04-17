In a bid to cheer-up India captain Virat Kohli, who is missing being on-the-field due to the coronavirus lockdown, actress and wife Anushka Sharma played the perfect fan on Friday in a clip she posted on her Instagram handle. In the clip, Anushka calls the cricketer, just like a fan would refer to him. She says, “Aye Kohli, chauka maar na” (Kohli, hit a boundary). Also Read - Indian News Channel Declares Army Veteran Dead Due to COVID-19, he Tweets Back

When Anushka speaks in like-every-fan-accent, it puts Kohli off and he looks unimpressed with his specs on.

She captioned her video as "I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience."

The clip was liked by celebrities liked Arjun Kapoor, who commented, while Karthik Aryan claimed he was that fan.

From spreading awareness among the citizens about the deadly virus to giving Kohli a haircut, the couple have been making the most of their time staying indoors amid the coronavirus lockdown that has brought the world to a standstill.

Meanwhile, ICC has put all cricketing action on hold amid the pandemic, whereas IPL has been postponed indefinitely.