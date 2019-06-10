ICC World Cup 2019: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is an avid Virat Kohli fan and dives to his rescue whenever the situation arises. Indian skipper Virat Kohli made a gesture towards the Indian fans at Kennington Oval to stop booing Steve Smith who was stationed at the boundary. Kohli pointed towards a section of the crowd and asked them to laud Smith and not boo him. The gesture from the Indian captain was appreciated by Smith who walked upto him after the over and both the cricketers shook hands. The moment seemed to have touched Anushka, who took to Instagram and posted a story. She captioned it as, “Aggressive player, benevolent man – so easy to love.”

Here is the screenshot of it:

“Because there were so many Indian fans here I just didn’t want them to set a bad example, you know?” Kohli told reporters after India’s 36-run victory over Australia.

“He’s just playing cricket, he’s just standing there. I felt bad because if I was in a position where something had happened with me and I apologised, I accepted it and I came back and still I got booed, I wouldn’t like it either. I just felt for him and I told him I’m sorry on behalf of the crowd because I’ve seen that happen in a few earlier games as well and in my opinion that is not acceptable,” he added.

Meanwhile, India beat Australia by 36 runs to win their second game of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. Shikhar Dhawan bagged the Man of the Match for his brilliant 117 off 109 balls which also helped India post a mammoth 352. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah proved to be the pick of the bowlers as they scalped three wickets apiece.