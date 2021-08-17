London: It is an open secret that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is the biggest source of inspiration for Indian captain Virat Kohli. Time and again Kohli has hailed the actress for her contribution to his growth. The biggest Kohli fan, Anushka, who is in the UK – took to Instagram story on Monday after India beat England by 151 runs at Lord’s and praised the team, and was elated with the win.Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly React After Virat Kohli-Led Indian Team Beat England at Lord's

In a series of three pictures, Anushka shares moments from the Test. She also lets fans know that she was cheering for the team and was happy with the comeback.

"Super proud of the whole team. The way we stuck to our plans after being put in. The pitch didn't offer much in the first three days. First day was the most challenging. The way we played in the second innings after being put under pressure – Jasprit and Shami were outstanding. We had the belief we can get them out in 60 overs," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

With the win, Kohli became only the third Indian captain to win at Lord’s, MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev are the other two captains who led India to victories at the iconic venue. For Kohli, it is his second win at Lord’s – first as a player in 2014 and now as a captain.

“We know how priceless those runs are. Have been a part of the winning Test last time under MS,” Kohli recalled the 2014 win when Ishant Sharma picked up seven wickets.