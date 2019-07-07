India vs Sri Lanka: So was it a single or a four? It seemed something got Bollywood starlet Anushka Sharma confused during the India vs Sri Lanka match at Leeds. Anushka, who was in company of a friend seemed to be asking him if it was a boundary before breaking into a chuckle and then signalling a four. Anushka had the cameras on her since she entered the ground and she sparkled in her smart outfit. Not many got a glimpse of the adorable moment before it went viral on social space.

Here is the video which will get you drooling:

Ye four ka signal kya hota hain😭😂 pic.twitter.com/aO5cDDdmSG — Cricket Freak🙇🏼‍♂️ (@naveensurana06) 6 July 2019

Taking a dig at the actor, a fan wrote, “Wife of Indian Cricket team Captain” with a folded hands emoji. A similar tweet read, “Wife of best cricketer in the world.” Another user wrote, “Kohli ko sahi biwi mili hai. (Kohli has got the right kind of wife).”