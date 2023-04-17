Home

Anushka Sharma Says ‘They Love Him’ When MS Dhoni Comes Out to Bat During IPL 2023 Match Between RCB-CSK; Watch VIRAL Video

IPL 2023: But what stole the show was Anushka Sharma's reaction. The actress, who was in the stands, was caught telling her fans, "They love him" when Dhoni is marking his guard.

Anushka When Dhoni Comes to Bat (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Bangalore: So, MS Dhoni finally walked out to bat in the final over against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday at the M. Chinnaswamy. Dhoni walked out to bat after Ravindra Jadeja perished trying to clear the ropes. Once Jadeja was out, there was a huge cheer across the ground and you know MS Dhoni is walking out to bat. It was deafening as fans started yelling his name. But what stole the show was Anushka Sharma’s reaction. The actress, who was in the stands, was caught telling her fans, “They love him” when Dhoni is marking his guard.

Here is the clip where you can easily lip-read Anushka:

BEST MOMENT OF IPL 2023 “THEY LOVE HIM” – Anushka Sharma when crowd went wild for Thala MS Dhoni’s entry ❤#RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/gAQAvZD21g — ` (@icskian) April 17, 2023

