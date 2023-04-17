Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Anushka Sharma Says ‘They Love Him’ When MS Dhoni Comes Out to Bat During IPL 2023 Match Between RCB-CSK; Watch VIRAL Video

Anushka Sharma Says ‘They Love Him’ When MS Dhoni Comes Out to Bat During IPL 2023 Match Between RCB-CSK; Watch VIRAL Video

IPL 2023: But what stole the show was Anushka Sharma's reaction. The actress, who was in the stands, was caught telling her fans, "They love him" when Dhoni is marking his guard.

Updated: April 17, 2023 10:00 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma news, Anushka Sharma age, Anushka Sharma films, Anushka Sharma husband, Anushka Sharma actor, Anushka Sharma bollywood, Anushka Sharma net worth, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni news, MS Dhoni age, MS Dhoni updates, MS Dhoni records, MS Dhoni ipl, MS Dhoni csk, RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Results, IPL 2023 Schedule, Cricket News, RCB vs CSK LIVE UPDATES, RCB vs CSK Live score, RCB vs CSK live streaming,
Anushka When Dhoni Comes to Bat (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Bangalore: So, MS Dhoni finally walked out to bat in the final over against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday at the M. Chinnaswamy. Dhoni walked out to bat after Ravindra Jadeja perished trying to clear the ropes. Once Jadeja was out, there was a huge cheer across the ground and you know MS Dhoni is walking out to bat. It was deafening as fans started yelling his name. But what stole the show was Anushka Sharma’s reaction. The actress, who was in the stands, was caught telling her fans, “They love him” when Dhoni is marking his guard.

Also Read:

Here is the clip where you can easily lip-read Anushka:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 17, 2023 9:54 PM IST

Updated Date: April 17, 2023 10:00 PM IST

More Stories