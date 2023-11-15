Home

Sports

Anushka Sharma TENSED After Kane Williamson Takes DRS Against Virat Kohli During Ind vs NZ ODI WC 2023 – VIRAL PIC

Anushka Sharma TENSED After Kane Williamson Takes DRS Against Virat Kohli During Ind vs NZ ODI WC 2023 – VIRAL PIC

Ind vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Lockie Ferguson trapped Kohli on his pads early on in his innings and then appealed.

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma was extremely tensed when Kane Williamson opted to take the DRS against Virat Kohli on Wednesday during the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final 1 at the iconic Wankhede. Lockie Ferguson trapped Kohli on his pads early on in his innings and then appealed, the umpire did not raise his finger and rightly so as the replays showed that the ball had hit the bat before moving on to the pads.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.