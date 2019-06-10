Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday leaving his fans to mourn. The World Cup winner ended his 17-year-long career during a press conference where he shared the piece of news with his fans. Since then, be it the cricket fraternity or politicians, people from all walks of life are wishing Yuvraj Singh happy retirement. Bollywood was not too far as actors and actresses thanked the southpaw and wished him all the best for his second innings. The Player of the Tournament in India’s triumphant 2011 CWC run thanked Sachin, Sourav, and Dhoni for his growth.

Here is how Bollywood wished all the success for Yuvraj in heartfelt posts:

Thank you @YUVSTRONG12 !!! Every Indian kid will always remember you for being a fighter who never gave up… on & off the pitch… — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 10, 2019

Legends don’t retire my brother. They become the inspiration for millions🌟 @YUVSTRONG12 Cricket 🏏 will miss u. Love u mere veer❤️ pic.twitter.com/afsMigRDqZ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 10, 2019

Many congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 on your retirement. You have been, are and will remain one of the most inspirational sportsman ever! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. #YuviRetires — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 10, 2019

So many memories, victories, World Cup, unforgettable 6 sixes in an over & so much more! @YUVSTRONG12 you are an inspiration to all Indians! Always making India proud! Wishing you all the happiness, luck & success for the future! You will be missed! Thank you for everything! pic.twitter.com/vo0JL7P0wK — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 10, 2019

Thank you for the memories @YUVSTRONG12 . You’ve been a warrior and inspiration to so many. I wish you the best in the next inning of your life 🌟🌟🌟 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 10, 2019

Thank u @YUVSTRONG12 for all the memories and always being a great ambassador of the game #yuvrajsinghretires pic.twitter.com/kLao4K45zM — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 10, 2019

Thank you so much for all the memories @YUVSTRONG12 ❤️❤️❤️you will always be my fave .. love always and all the best for everything that lies ahead my friend — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) June 10, 2019

I would always be asked this question..who are your favourite cricketers n One of the names in my reply would always b ur name @YUVSTRONG12 …that’s never going to change ..The life n times of @YUVSTRONG12 …you will always b missed but never forgotten our friend our hero…❤️ pic.twitter.com/9353zv0miI — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 10, 2019

Dearest @YUVSTRONG12!!! You have inspired millions of Indians all over the world not only as a great cricketer but also as a person whose attitude towards life has been that of a complete WINNER. People like you don’t retire. We will always applaud your strength & courage.🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/Y90auVDj30 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 10, 2019

Thank you for the service you have done to Indian cricket. A true champion who carried himself with decorum at all times. You made memories on the field and off which we as Indian fans shall always cherish. It’s Time.. #Yuvrajsingh #YuvrajSinghRetires #jerseyno12 pic.twitter.com/3Iu11LjegP — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) June 10, 2019

This day will never happen again cause natural talent like @YUVSTRONG12 will never b born again … will miss u Yuvi … thank u 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Drpbk2Aapo — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 10, 2019

“Mujhe bola gaya tha agar aapse ‘Yo Yo’ test pass nahi hota toh aap retirement match khel sakate ho (I was told that if you are not able to pass the ‘Yo Yo’ test, I would get a farewell game),” the 37-year-old said at an emotional press conference to announce his decision to quit international cricket to pursue a freelance T20 career internationally.