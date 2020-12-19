Anushka Sharma faced unnecessary bashing on social media on Saturday after Virat Kohli-led India were thrashed by hosts Australia in the first Test at Adelaide by eight wickets. It is not the first time the Bollywood actress has faced criticism for no fault of her. Social media targetted Anushka after the Indian side were bowled out for 36 – which was their lowest-ever total in Test history. Also Read - India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Fans Take Over Twitter After Adelaide Horror Show

It would be interesting if Anushka – who is outspoken and bold – reacts to this or not. In the past, Kohli came to her defense when fans accused Anushka of being the reason for his poor form. Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st Test | Was Expecting a 'Real Dogfight': Tim Paine Credits Bowlers After Comprehensive Win in Adelaide

Also, this is not something new in a cricket-frenzy country like India, where the sport is nothing less than a religion. Also Read - India vs Australia 1st Test: Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins Help AUS Beat IND by Eight Wickets

While some who trolled Anushka unnecessarily became a little too personal some even opted to go under the belt.

Here is how Anushka got trolled:

“Lads, Anushka’s going in labor, let’s make it quick yeah?” pic.twitter.com/hMUty0V9Ip — notrophyszn (@ElGujju) December 19, 2020

Nashedi Shastri k liye kumble ko coach se hatwa diya Team selection meeting m biwi ka pallu pakad k aata h. 13 saal se RCB choker h. India team kutto ki tarah haar rahi par humare kohli ki koi galti nahi. He is the best captain. Jai Anushka. https://t.co/REjcaipi0K — Robinhood (@WTF_Raggy) December 19, 2020

Anushka after watching Team India and @imVkohli‘s performance today. pic.twitter.com/LVJJOwcWJU — Dhanraj Mane (@RealDhanrajMane) December 19, 2020

Anushka Is waiting for kohli Kohli Can’t let her wait perfect husband — ℓσ ☋♄ (@ShyBloke_) December 19, 2020

Kohli – who was the top-scorer in the first innings – will not be a part of the Indian team for the remaining three Tests as he will be on paternity leave.

His absence would be a massive setback for India in the four-match Test series where the formidable hosts have already taken a 1-0 lead.