Bollywood actress and India cricket captain Virat Kohli‘s wife Anushka Sharma faced the heat unnecessarily on social media for attending a ceremony along with Team India members. It was a ceremony organised by the DDCA to unveil a stand at Feroz Shah Kotla in Virat Kohli’s name. From Ravi Shastri to KL Rahul, most of the Team India members were present in the capital and so was Anushka Sharma. Her presence has not gone down well with the fans who are now trolling her unnecessarily. Fans feel it is a cricket thing and she should keep herself away from it.

Here are the trolls.

Why anushka ? Wtf — R E B E L (@GadhviLaxman) September 12, 2019

What is Virat Sharma doing among them? Oh I forgot she’s the Kaptaan of the team these days. — Tarun ཡེཨར་ཨོཕ༹་མོནཀ (@YearOfMonk) September 12, 2019

No stadium named after Anushka Sharma?? How can they forget her contribution to cricket😡😤 — Arshia sharma (@coolshaitan) September 12, 2019

why Anushka??? — pritamrohilla (@prohilla535) September 12, 2019

Wtf, why the hell she is always there?? 😟😟😟 make her physiologist for the team 😡😡😡😡 — Suraj Sarmah (@SrjSarmah) September 12, 2019

Why Anushka ???? Ohhh !! Former captain of our women Indian cricket team .. — keshiha (@keshiha2) September 12, 2019

Why @AnushkaSharma ? She is vice ya wife captain of team india ? — DABANGG INDIAN 🇮🇳 (@SalluCommunity) September 12, 2019

A stand will be named after Virat. I guess he is entitled to bring family members. Why even there is a issue here. — SailorMan (@cyrusmani) September 12, 2019

This is not the first time Anushka has been seen alongside the Indian captain. From visiting international venues to spending time by the beach, Anushka is always there with Virat. Kohli has time and again praised Anushka and credited her for bringing discipline and professionalism in his life.