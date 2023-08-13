Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Lovable Chemistry During Ad Shoot Will Give You Couple Goals | VIRAL PIC

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Lovable Chemistry During Ad Shoot Will Give You Couple Goals | VIRAL PIC

In a picture that is being loved by their fans, Anushka and Virat are holding hands and smiling in an ad shoot.

Updated: August 13, 2023 1:17 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli runs, Virat Kohli records, Virat Kohli fans, Virat Kohli net worth, Cricket News, Asia Cup 2023, Team India, Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma News, Anushka Sharma age, Anushka Sharma updates, Anushka Sharma films, Anushka Sharma net worth, Anushka Sharma husband
Virushka's Chemistry (Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Former India cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma are arguably the most popular couple in the country. It takes a whopping amount to get the two in one frame for a project and hence they are an advertiser’s dream. It is no secret that years after marriage, the two are still very much in love. In a picture that is being loved by their fans, Anushka and Virat are holding hands and smiling in an ad shoot. The two power couple are shooting for Puma and are looking ever-so-good together.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Here is the picture of the two that is now going viral:


Meanwhile, the premier India batter is currently on a break after returning from Windies. He would now be a part of the Asia Cup squad and would join the camp ahead of the tournament. He would be the key to India’s fortunes this season.

In the ODI series in the Carribbean, Kohli didn’t bat in the first match while was rested in the next two. Kohli wasn’t named in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies and is also not a part of the Ireland series as well that starts on August 18.

Kohli’s future assignments are the Asia Cup, ODI series against Australia and the ICC World Cup at home. Meanwhile, Kohli and Babar will face each other on September 2 in an Asia Cup game in Kandy.

They might also compete in the Super 4 stage based on how they go in the first round. Additionally, the fierce rivalry will also resume in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on October 14 in Ahmedabad. So, a lot to look forward to, fans would be hoping Kohli comes good.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.